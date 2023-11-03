The biggest local races coming up in the Nov. 7 election are in Moriarty, where the incoming mayor will bring new leadership after a three-term run by Ted Hart, and in Edgewood, where the Commission is guaranteed to see at least one new face.

However, there are elections across the region that will change the local landscape of many of the governmental organizations.

In Moriarty, Hart’s replacement comes down to current City Councilor Steve Anaya, who is facing Brandon Webb, whose family owned the old Chapparal Turf Farm east of Moriarty.

In Edgewood, three commission seats are up for grabs.

In District 3, political newcomers Patrick M. Milligan and Colin Joseph Clausen will vie for the seat left vacant after former Mayor Audrey Jaramillo decided against running again.

In District 5, incumbent Sterling Donner is challenged by Michael John Peters and Mary Elizabeth Kozik.

In District 2, incumbent Jerry Powers is unopposed.

The Edgewood race is one of particular interest as the commission drew national attention when it joined other eastern New Mexico municipalities and counties in enacting an ordinance that restricts the delivery of abortion material through the mail under the Federal Comstock Act.

While the ordinance was successfully challenged by a grassroots signature drive calling for a referendum and citizens’ vote on the issue, efforts for a special election failed because of timeline considerations and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse rejected an attempt to get it put on the upcoming ballot.

The measure originally passed the commission on a 4-1 vote, but if the makeup of the governing body shifts dramatically, it could shift the balance backing the ordinance as both Donner and Jaramillo were proponents.

Another election of interest could be in Tijeras, where incumbent Mayor Jake E. Chavez faces a challenge from former Mayor Gloria J. Chavez.

Here are the other candidates in other contested seats of local interest:

EAST TORRANCE SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION BOARD

Jennifer Leigh Logan, Christina L. Estrada, Clayton Gardiner

EDGEWOOD

Soil and Water Supervisor; David W. King

Soil and Water Conservation Board; Mark B. Anaya, Lewis J Fisher, Wendy Ann Lossing

ENCINO

Mayor; Victor Gallegos

Trustee at large; Steve C. Guzman, Corine A. Perez, Elias Sanchez

ESTANCIA

Trustee at large; Irena Gwendolyn Moser, Amy Lynn May

Estancia Municipal School Board

At-large; Ashley D. Romero, Heather Marie Hedges, Sarah E. Lucero

MORIARTY

City Councilor at-large; Kimberly Deklynn Garcia, Jeremy Anthony Trujillo, W. Brent Myrick

Moriarty-Edgewood Public Schools Board

District 2; Denny Alan Young

District 3; Dawn Lynette Kent Middleton, Jeffery Alan Lossing, Lacey Shante Hites

District 4; Albert Chavez, Dorothy Encinias-Pachta

District 5, Kevin Reid Scott, Lyndsi Kaye Donner, Windie Marie Burns

MOUNTAINAIR

Councilor at-large; Ernesto Lopez Jr., Annette A. Padilla, Bernadette McMahon, Gayle Ann Jones

Municipal Judge

Carlos McMahon

Mountainair Public School District Board

At-large; Victor R. Romero, Ramona L. Medina, Ray F. SharbuttDarrell W. Roberts, Kristin Marie Kimberly Oliver

SANTA FE

School Board Member

District 4; Roman Tiger Abeyta

TIJERAS

Mayor; Jake E. Bruton, Gloria J. Chavez

Councilor; Yvette Garcia, Ernest C. Barnes

