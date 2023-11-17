Edgewood Art Exhibit Opening

The annual Winter Art Showcase featuring the work of Edgewood Middle School students kicks off tonight at the Edgewood Community Library with a reception from 4-5:30 p.m.

The exhibition will be in place at the library, 171 Suite B NM 344, through Dec. 12.

Read “Write” Book Sale

A once in a lifetime book sale is happening at the Moriarty Library, 108 Broadway, on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Every bag filled with books costs $2.

Many new books are included in this book sale and all proceeds benefit the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program.

Storytime at the Library

The Edgewood Community Library is still having story times and there are still plenty of opportunities to take the little one to enjoy a nice story.

Each story time begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Edgewood Community Library. Below are the rest of the dates for the story times.

Nov. 29 – Better Together

Dec. 6 – Winter Wonderland

Dec. 13 – Holiday Cheer

East Mountain Toy Exchange

The East Mountain Toy Exchange is a 501(C) with the goal of recycling toys to reduce consumption and make the holiday season more affordable by recycling toys.

New, clean and gently used toy donations are currently being taken at a few locations like Moore Learning in Tijeras and Country Friends Antiques in Moriarty.

Shoppers at Country Friends can also exchange any toys for other items.

Take this opportunity to donate toys so this year’s Toy Exchange can be a success.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas is right around the corner so get into the holiday spirit early and head down to Edgewood’s Venus Park the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The lighting will happen Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

There will also be Christmas carols to be sung and pictures to be taken with Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served during the event.

Parks and Recreation is looking for donated cookies and those interested should contact the manager at 505-456-3150.

Second Annual St. Nicks Christmas Bazaar

Join Santa and his friends at the second annual St. Nicks Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center.

Bring the whole family to this free event that promises to help kick off the holiday season. Take this opportunity to do some holiday shopping and take a photo with the one and only Santa Claus.

Festive Afternoon

Join Estancia Schools’ Drug Free Teen Group, TNT, for a fun-filled afternoon and evening Dec. 2 in the Estancia High School Main Gym.

Starting at 3 p.m. there will be a screening of the film “Polar Express,” and at 6 p.m. the Christmas Light Parade will begin.

Those interested in being in the parade should begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot.

The evening culminates with a Christmas-themed dance in the high school main gym starting at 7 p.m. The costs dance $2 per person.

For more information call Barbara Valdez at 505-300-9625.

Luminarias at the Park

Join the Estancia Special Events Committee for Luminarias at the Park on Dec. 2 right after the Christmas Lights Parade. For every $1 donation received a luminaria will be lit.

Take this opportunity to buy a luminaria as a memorial for a loved one, family or just to see the park light up.

Luminarias can be bought at the Estancia Library.

Help Make Seniors Christmas Gift Bags

Help make Christmas gift bags for homebound senior citizens by dropping off donations at the Mountainair Town Hall during regular business hours through Dec 15

Donations can range from word games to puzzles and hats to blankets. Please include a card with any donations made for the gift bags.

Take this opportunity to show some love to our seniors this holiday season.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar

The Mountainair High School Class of 2024 is hosting the Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar on Dec. 9.

The fair will be held in the Mountainair Elementary School Gym located at 405 West Broadway. The craft fair runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Mountainair senior class also will be selling breakfast burritos, hot dogs, nachos and drinks throughout the day.

Interested vendors should contact Dawn Apodaca at dapodaca@mpschools.net for an application. Booth spaces at 10×10 and cost $50 to rent.

Salinas Pueblos Missions Time Change

With winter approaching this means the start of winter hours at the Salinas Pueblos Missions.

The grounds at all four units will be open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., while the visitor centers at Abó and Quarai will be open those hours Thursday through Monday, with the Gran Quivira visitor center being closed throughout the winter season.

The headquarters visitor center will be open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Be sure to bundle up and enjoy the park during this brisk and beautiful time of year.

