Help for your Puppies and Kittens

Friends of Estancia Valley Animals is helping those who need to find good stable homes for puppies and kittens, along with helping getting the mom dog spayed for free.

They are also offering low-cost spay and neuter services for residents of Edgewood and surrounding area.

For more information call 505-288-2348.

Veterans Days at the Estancia Public Library

The Estancia Public Library at 601 South 10th Street is serving those who have served our country.

All veterans are welcome to stop by the library to enjoy free coffee, muffins and have conversations with other veterans. The event will take place Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-noon

Holiday Food and Turkey Drive

Tis’ the season for giving and thanks and a great time to help community neighbors receive the food they need to make this holiday season memorable.

The Bethel Community Storehouse has begun its Holiday Food and Turkey Drive.

The storehouse is asking for non-perishable food items such as flour, sugar, baking items, canned and boxed goods, and of course, turkeys. All items are asked to be taken to the Bethel Community Storehouse, 1719 Fourth Street SW in Moriarty.

Pet Shot Clinic

Have your pets received their shots?

Don’t worry Estancia Animal Control is holding a Pet Shot Clinic from 4-6 p.m. today.

This is a walk-in clinic so no need to make an appointment

For more infomaiton call 505-384-9686.

Day of the Dead Dance

Dia de los Muertos is right around the corner and many communities are set to celebrate the day, including Edgewood.

A Day of the Dead Dance will be held Nov. 4 from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Venus Park.

Senior Citizens Christmas Gift Baskets

Help make Christmas warm and special for local senior citizens as the Estancia Public Library is asking for donations for Christmas gift baskets for senior citizens around the community.

They are asking for items like snacks, puzzle books, socks, gloves, scarves and Christmas Cards. All donations can be dropped off at the library by Dec. 15.

Holiday Craft Classes

Join the Torrance County Cooperative Extension Service for a free, three-part series of classes at the Bethel Storehouse in Moriarty.

Attend as many classes or as few classes as desired and enjoy food sampling with ICAN and fun holiday craft workshops starting Nov 13. The three classes are all open to anyone of any artistic skill level. The class schedule is as follows:

Nov. 13 – Decoupage

Nov. 20 – Ornaments

Nov. 27 – Ceramic Painting

All classes will take place from noon-2 p.m. and the ICAN Cooking Demo will take place before each craft workshop at 11 a.m.

For more information about these workshops, call Debby Maberry at 505-544-4334.

Veterans Services

With Veterans Day right around the corner Estancia has gathered a few services for Veterans. The list of services are as follows:

Rural Veterans Transportation Program gives free roundtrip rides from your home to medical appointments. If you are interested in receiving this service please call 505-429-5906.

Veterans Employment and Training Services can be found at jobs.state.nm.us

The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255. This line is open to all Veterans along with families and friends of those who have served.

The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services offers help to Veterans and eligible family members to understand, navigate, and obtain federal and state benefits. For more information on these services call 505-346-4810 or go to nmdvs.org.

And the Estancia Public Library offers free computer use, free Wi-Fi, and free tech tutoring. The libraries hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

