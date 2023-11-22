Make Your Own Ornament

The Edgewood Public Library will provide all the supplies to help folks create their own tree ornament on Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Just drop on in between those hours and have a grand time making a personalized gift for a loved one.

Mountainair Christmas Arts Fair Set

Handcrafted and homemade items will be on sale Dec. 2 at the Dr. Saul Community Building in Mountainair as part of the annual arts and crafts fair.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction of items donated by vendors to benefit the Mountainair Rotary Club

Vendors interested in participating email rebeccalue56@gmail.com.

Torrance County Sheriff’s Office Open House

The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office is holding an open house Dec. 9 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the department’s offices at 903 North Fifth Street in Estancia.

This is an opportunity to meet county’s officials and there will be a meet and greet along with crafts for the kids.

The sheriff’s office will also be accepting donations of coats and stuffed animals during the event. Some of the participants of this open house include Seventh Judicial District Court, DWI Prevention Program, Estancia Valley Youth and Family Council, and more.

The open house will be on at the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office (

Angel Tree for Seniors

The Adopt-A-Senior-Citizen Angel Tree is returning to The Whole Kit N’ Caboodle on Rt. 66 in Moriarty. To participate in the Angel Tree head into the store and choose an Angel Tag.

Let the employees know what you chose and then bring back the wrapped gift for the Angel. All gifts need to be submitted no later than Dec. 15. The Caboodle team will deliver all the gifts to the BeeHive in Edgewood on Dec. 18.

Edgewood Winter Bazaar Coming

Rt. 66 Elementary School in Edgewood is looking to support the parent-teacher organization with a winter bazaar Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

More than 40 vendors will be on hand, as will Santa to pose for photos.

Shop local and support a good cause.

