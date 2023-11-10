Volleyball

Nov. 2

Mountainair 3, Hondo Valley 0

The host Mustangs won a third consecutive match with the 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of the Eagles.

Española Valley 3, Moriarty 0

Siena Rios slammed 10 kills among the 25 that the visiting Pintos mustered and Miranda Quintana added 14 assists, but it was not enough to beat the Sundevils in the 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 loss.

Texico 3, Estancia 0

The host Bears three-game winning streak came to an end with a 25-8, 25-19, 25-16 loss at the hands of the Wolverines.

Nov. 7

Corona/Vaughn 3, Mountainair 0

The visiting Mustangs winning streak came to an end in the 25-22, 25-15 25-16 sweep.

Bosque 3, East Mountain 0

The visiting Timberwolves’ valiant second-set effort came up short and left them reeling in a 25-15, 28-26, 25-8 loss to the Bobcats. Cashia Simkins, Terra Norma and Maggie Ford led the offensive effort with three kills each.

Los Alamos 3, Moriarty 0

The host Pintos losing streak stretched to 10 games with the 25-10, 25-13, 25-13 loss to the Hilltoppers, despite 10 kills from Simran Preet Khalsa and eight each from Mairen Hoch and Hannah Bergemann.

The regular season came to an end with late games Nov. 9 and the state tournament brackets for all classes will be released during the New Mexico Activities Association seeding show set for Nov. 12 at nmact.org.

