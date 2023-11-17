Cross Country State Championship Results

Nov. 11

Boys Class 1A/2A, Individuals

52. Stephen Barela, Estancia, 19-minutes, 21.87 seconds

95. Braxton Springer, Estancia, 20:18.44

Girls Class 1A/2A, Individuals

90. Jhenna Valencia, Estancia, 25:24.02

97. Molli Garcia, Estancia, 26:52.83

102. Caelee Taylor, Estancia, 26:52.83

110. Peyton Collins, Estancia, 27:53.52

115. Lucille Summers, Estancia, 28:52.06

117. Lyndi Otis, Estancia, 28:55. 66

124. Anya Wagner, Estancia, 31:23.03

Team

18. Estancia, 444

Boys Class 3A, Individuals

34. Joshua Komensky, East Mountain, 18:20.77

50. Ewan Kannolt, East Mountain, 19:09.47

51. Andre LaJeunesse, East Mountain, 19:14.75

53. Skylar Reilly, East Mountain, 19:16.57

65. Caleb Sanchez, East Mountain, 19:59.74

67. Josiah Miller, East Mountain, 20:12.49

75. Hayde Villescas, East Mountain, 20:44.98

Team

9. East Mountain, 220

Girls Class 3A, Individuals

37. Ruth Trullinger, East Mountain, 22:12.18

Boys Class 4A, Individuals

50. Bruno Vacquera, Moriarty, 18:18.07

Girls Class 4A Individuals

42. Ashtyn Walter, Moriarty, 21:43.39

43. Carmen Dorsey-Spitz, Moriarty 21:45.63

52. Olivia Hasley, Moriarty, 22:19.38

63. Clara Windsor, Moriarty, 22:43.14

70. Kyndal Wiltbank, Moriarty, 23:06.38

74. Rachel Gustafson, Moriarty, 23:28.12

79. Evalinn Volk, Moriarty, 23:45.87

Girls Class 4A Team

7. Moriarty, 235

Volleyball

Nov. 9

Menaul 3, Estancia 1

The host Bears (12-9) wrapped up their regular season with a tough and hard-fought 25-23, 27-29, 26-24, 25-17 loss to Menaul. Estancia earned a No. 8 seed in the state tournament and opened play Nov. 16 in the opening round against ninth-seeded Santa Rosa (11-11). The teams met Oct. 12 in Santa Rosa with the Bears pulling out the 25-18, 12-25, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14 win. The winner advances to meet top-seeded Cloudcroft later in the day.

Cuba 3, East Mountain 0

Cashia Simkins dished out 11 assists, but the host Timberwolves (1-22) fell to the Rams 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 to end the regular season.

Taos 3, Moriarty 2

The visiting Pintos (4-19) had the early lead, but could not hold on in losing 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16, 16-14 to end the regular season. Victoria Alvarado had 13 kills and Sienna Rio added 10 in the losing effort.

