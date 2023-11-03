Boys soccer

Oct. 26

Sandia Prep 5, East Mountain 0

The visiting Timberwolves (5-14-1, 0-7-1 District 1-1A/3A) ended their season on a rough note, going winless over the last 13 matches. They did squeeze off nine shots, including seven from Brycen Head and goalkeeper Aidric Dominguez made 14 saves against the Sundevils.

Moriarty 1, Taos 0

The host Pintos (7-11-2, 2-4 District 2-4A) finished the season strong with consecutive wins as with Bruno Vaquera’s first-half goal off an assist from Raul Ramos was enough to turn away the Tigers. Goalkeeper Isaac Dominguez contributed eight saves in the shutout.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 26

Sandia Prep 4, East Mountain 0

Taryn Sveum made 15 saves as the visiting Timberwolves (9-8-3, 3-5 District 1-1A/3A) finished off the regular season with a tough battle against the Sundevils.

Moriarty 3, Taos 1

Caroline Roberts scored twice – doubling her season-long goals total — and Isabel Urioste added a goal as some of the Pintos’ unsung players took control.

Volleyball

Oct. 26

Estancia 3, Monte del Sol 0

The host Bears reeled off a 25-7, 25-12, 25-9 win over the Dragons.

Sandia Prep 3, East Mountain 0

The host Timberwolves had 12 kills, led by Abigial Moore’s five, but it was not enough to overcome the Sundevils in the 25-10, 25-5, 25-9 sweep.

Oct. 30

Cottonwood Classical 3, East Mountain 0

Terra Norman’s five kills led the offense for the host Timberwolves, but they could not rally against the Coyotes in losing 25-12, 25-15, 25-12.

Oct. 31

Pojoaque Valley 3, Moriarty 0

The host Pintos fell 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 to the Elkettes.

Like this: Like Loading...