Open enrollment for BeWellnm, New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange, has begun.

This is the time of year for New Mexicans who don’t have insurance through Medicaid, Medicare, or their employer to purchase a health insurance plan through the marketplace for the upcoming year.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2024, and is the only time individuals and families can secure and maintain their health insurance coverage outside of certain life events. And Dec. 31 marks the final day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start on Jan. 1.

This year, the BeWellnm marketplace is more robust with a wide range of health insurance plans that should many address life situations.

For 2024, people can compare and enroll in plans from five known carriers:

Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care;

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico;

Molina Health Care of New Mexico, Inc.;

Presbyterian Health Plan;

United Healthcare (new to 2024)

And for dental only, Best Life.

Every plan bought through the marketplace covers 10 essential healthcare services and includes no-cost preventative care. Each provider will also offer Clear Cost Plans — standardized plans that all have the same out-of-pocket costs for covered benefits — making the shopping experience easier by focusing on cost, provider network and quality.

“With an estimated 45,000 individuals enrolled, 38% of whom qualified for plans costing $10 or less, BeWellnm stands as the bridge to subsidized health insurance,” said BeWellnm’s CEO Bruce Gilbert.

For those who need help figuring out their best option during the open enrollment period, local certified assisters, agents and brokers are ready to help members of their own communities with enrollment for free. Certified assisters are available in-person, over the phone or online.

Throughout open enrollment, BeWellnm and brokers will host enrollment events in cities and rural towns across New Mexico, including Spanish language events.

They offer one-on-one support for understanding coverage options and subsidy eligibility, as well as guiding individuals through the enrollment process. New Mexicans can easily find and schedule an appointment with a local assister on BeWellnm.com or they can call 1-833-862-3935.

Like this: Like Loading...