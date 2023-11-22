The largest luminaria event in central New Mexico is set to have more than 1,000 of cheerily glowing brown paper bags adorn the Historic San Gregorio de Abó Mission.

New Mexico’s newest and free luminaria exhibit is sponsored by the Friends of Salinas Pueblos Missions and is set to take place on Dec. 2. A magical evening held at San Gregorio de Abó Mission at Pueblo Missions National Monument is located nine miles west of Mountainair.

The mission will be adorned with more than 1,000 traditional handmade luminaries tracing the outline of the 17th-century church and grounds.

The event that is finding its new home this year at the mission will take a village to put on.

The grounds of the historic San Gregorio de Abó Mission at the Salinas Pueblos Missions will be lit with luminarias Dec. 2 Credit: (Courtesy Richard Estrada/National Park Service)

“We start by marking with a chalk mark where the luminaires are going to go,” said Thomas Worker, chairperson of the Friends group.

The process then continues with every volunteer helping fluff out each bag, laying sand on the bottom, and finally topping it all off with a candle.

Setting up all the luminarias will take roughly more than two hours and once they are all set in their places that’s when the magic happens.

“They start getting lit around 2 p.m. and so they can burn for 10 hours but they have to be lit before the mass,” Worker said.

Volunteers for the event mostly come from the Salinas Friends and the Manzano Mountain Art Council members.

Not only do volunteers help with lighting up the land but they also help with much of the behind-the-scenes stuff like setting up the catering tents and making sure parking runs smoothly.

Anyone can volunteer to help make the largest luminaria event in central New Mexico a success by signing up friendsofsalinas.org.

The special event will include a mass and posada reenactment will be held at the Old Church starting at 4 p.m.

Then visitors can begin strolling the sublimely lit grounds, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Luminaria Walk. There will also be live music and free food throughout the event.

Friends of Salinas Pueblos Missions already plans to do this event for as many years as possible.

“We hope to be able to put this on every year. And we’ll kind of billing it as central New Mexico’s largest luminaria event,” Worker said.

Here are other early-season holiday event that can help folks get into the spirit of the season:

· Polar Express Night in Moriarty is set for Dec. 1 as the Moriarty High School junior class will share the spirit of the season. The night will include a screening of the Polar Express movie along with a letter-writing station for penning wish lists for Santa and his elves. The festivities start at 6 p.m. high school gym. Tickets that are $5 per person can be purchased at the door and includes hot chocolate and popcorn. The movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

· The second annual Winter Wonderland is returning to MST Graceland Portable Buildings in Edgewood on Nov. 25 from 2-5 p.m.The MST Graceland Portable Buildings, Route 66 Demolay, and Sandia Mountain Rainbow Girl is sponsoring the event that will feature Santa and all of his friends. Music, decorations, family-friendly activities as well as information tables set up by Misfits of Oz Farm Sanctuary to talk about animals. All donations made at the event will go to the Misfits of Oz Farm Sanctuary.

Join Estancia Schools’ Drug Free Teen Group, TNT, for a fun-filled afternoon and evening. The event will take place on Dec. 2 in the Estancia High School Main Gym starting at 3 p.m. It opens with a screening of the film Polar Express, following annual Safety Light Parade at 6 p.m. will begin. Those interested in being in the parade ,line up starts at 5:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Lastly, end the night with a Christmas-themed dance in the high school main gym starting at 7 p.m. The dance will cost $2 per person. For more information call Barbara Valdez at 505-300-9625.



To further enhance the spirit of the evening, spend time following the parade visiting the Luminarias at the Park. For every $1 donation received, a luminaria will be lit. Take this opportunity to buy a luminaria as a memorial for a loved one, your family, or just to see the park filled with glowing lights. To buy a luminaria, drop by the Estancia Library.

· The annual Christmas Tree Lighting is coming to Venus Park in Edgewood on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Take some time to get into the holiday spirit with Christmas Carols and photos with Santa. Sip some hot chocolate and nibble some cookies cookies. Anyone interested in donating cookies should please contact the Parks & Recreation department at 505-456-3150.

· The second annual St. Nicks Christmas Bazaar is coming Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Bring the whole family to this free event that promises to help kick off the holiday season. Take this opportunity to do some holiday shopping and take a photo with Santa.

· The Mountainair High School senior class is holding a Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. in the Mountainair Elementary School Gym located at 405 West Broadway. The seniors also will be selling breakfast burritos, hot dogs, nachos, and drinks throughout the day. Interested vendors should contact Dawn Apodaca at dapodaca@mpschools.net for an application. Booth spaces at 10×10 and will cost $50 to rent.

