The Moriarty Police Department is seeking assistance from the public with identifying a male suspect who robbed the Circle K located at 301 US Route W on October 31st, 2023 @ approximately 12:30am.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic male in his late 30’s early 40’s approx. 5’6″ tall with tattoos on his throat and upper chest area.

He was seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt and black pants at the time of the incident.

The suspect entered the Circle K at approx. 12:27 am. He brandished a handgun to the cashiers. The cashiers handed over all the cash from the cash drawer to the suspect, who then left the store and was last seen heading westbound.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to call the Moriarty Police department @ 505-832-6060 or Torrance County Dispatch @ 505-384-2705

