Harold Morgan Jr.

Harold Morgan Jr., died Oct. 20 in Albuquerque. He was 77.

Harold was born in Oklahoma City on June 12, 1946, to Iverna and Harold M. Morgan.

The family moved to Albuquerque in the late 1950s for his father’s job involving early uranium mining in the Grants area.

Harold attended Jefferson Middle School and Highland High School. He was in the first class of St. John’s College, Santa Fe campus. He earned a BA at the University of New Mexico, did graduate studies at the University of Oklahoma, and received his MBA from the UNM Anderson School of Management.

His concern for the economic welfare of his local community and all residents of New Mexico was manifest in his work life. He was founding editor of the New Mexico Business Journal, business manager of New Mexico Magazine, editor of the New Mexico Progress (an economic newsletter) and a syndicated columnist. He served president of the New Mexico Industrial Development Executives Association and on the board of the Association of Commerce and Industry.

He spent ten years of researching and writing a book about the Ambrosia Lake mining boom. He designed his book cover hours before transport to hospice.

Donations in Harold’s honor can be made to St John’s College in Santa Fe, community.stjohnscollege.edu/giving.

David F. Brown

David F. Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 31, 2023 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in Springfield, Illinois, on May 23, 1954 to Rosemary (Vaden) and Bernard Brown. He is survived by his wife Donna (Johnson), his children Ben Brown (Elena Schrader), Celia Wallace (Brian Wallace) and Robin Wagner (Sam Wagner), and his grandchildren Jackson, Olivia, Grace, and Elliott, as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Dave’s family would like to thank the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at UNMH for their extraordinary care and compassion during his recent hospitalization. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for a full obituary at FrenchFunerals.com.

