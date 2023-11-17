Holiday season is almost here and the Cibola National Forest is offering the public the chance to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mountainair District.

Families can create some great memories and get a tree for the holidays with the purchase of a permit online or in person from a variety of Forest Service through Dec. 31.

The official cutting period begins Nov. 24.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase at Recreation.gov and in-person sales at district offices and Cibola National Forest Headquarters in Albuquerque.

Permits are $10 nonrefundable. Permits purchased online will include an additional $2.50 service fee. One tag is valid for a tree up to five inches in diameter and 10 feet in height. Trees taller than 10 feet and/or wider than five inches require an additional tag. For example, a 15-foot tree requires two tags.

A Recreation.gov account in necessary to purchase a Christmas tree permit online. Need-to-know information about cutting your own tree, maps and tips for planning your adventure will also be posted on the website. You will need to print the online permit and place it on the dashboard of your vehicle before you head into the woods. The digital image on your smartphone is not considered a valid permit.

As part of the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative, every fourth grader is eligible for a free holiday tree permit with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass, downloadable at everykidoutdoors.gov.

The student’s unique pass code is required to receive a free permit. Fourth graders can apply for their free permit through the online system by selecting the option and entering the code on their pass when prompted. The online Every Kid Outdoors permits will include the $2.50 service fee.

