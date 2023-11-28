Local law enforcement agencies welcomed three new peace officers this week. The Torrance County Sheriff’s Department grew by 2 new deputies and the Edgewood Police Department added one new officer. Officer Brown and Deputies Cervantes and Long graduated from the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Class #206 in Santa Fe on November 22 after completing a 17-week curriculum including constitutional policing in accordance with current federal and state case law; de-escalation of force; crisis resolution; dealing with the mentally ill; conflict management; identifying human trafficking in the context of patrol operations; ethics; cultural diversity; officer survival; bomb recognition; gangs and terrorism; and community policing.

In total, 61 police cadets received their New Mexico police officer’s certification and were administered the oath of office this week, completing their transformation from everyday citizen to law enforcement officer. Gov. Lujan Grisham and other officials were on hand to administer the oath and welcome them to their new professions. Last year, the state legislature created The Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund, established in the House Bill 68 crime package, and funded with $50 million in the budget to support the recruitment of new officers at local departments throughout the state, including TCSO.

“The role that law enforcement plays in our communities cannot be understated, and graduating the largest class in state history will positively impact public safety across New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This also demonstrates to me the efficacy of any number of programs, funding and initiatives the state is providing to law enforcement, including to recruit and retain additional officers.”

