Thanksgiving is not my favorite holiday, but it serves as a modest kickoff to the best time of the year: the Christmas and winter holiday season. I start the day after Thanksgiving and keep it going right up until Ash Wednesday. For me and my household, these winter months are a time to celebrate what and whom we hold close.

The house we live in now is the house we have lived in the longest. It is where we cared for both of my parents until their deaths. It is where we reimagined our lives and managed a business through the shock of the pandemic. And like many New Mexico homes, it is filled with art from local artists. None are from Santa Fe or Taos.

A number of the works are gifts. In the 1990s a Silver City artist drew an astonishing

charcoal portrait of me and one of my mother, and one in color of one of my sisters.

Nancy Sims worked full time in management at Gila Regional Medical Center but was

drawn to the human face, perhaps from her career in nursing. Despite long hours at the

hospital, she made beautiful art to give away. I don’t know if she ever had a formal show

before her death.

Nancy took a photo a friend made of me while we were students at the Defense

Information School and made a close-in study of my face only. It’s me, and it’s more

than me. It’s so large (three times the size of a normal face), and so expressive (I see

my own fears, bordering on despair, reflected back at me) it is more than just an

accurate rendering. It is a statement about what lies behind a seemingly benign gaze.

A dear school friend gave me one of Harry Benjamin’s cinnamon angels for a wedding

gift. She is ceramic, and well, cinnamon-y and comforting. Harry Benjamin was one of

Silver City’s best-known artists, working in many media, both two-dimensional and

three-dimensional.

I keep my angel propped in a niche just off my kitchen next to my favorite piece in the

house: a woodblock print of Whitewater Canyon at the Catwalk in the Gila. I was in the

Leyba & Ingalls gallery in Silver years ago and it leapt out at me. I was even more

struck when I saw the signature – Philip Parotti.

Philip’s parents came to Silver City so his father, Abramo, could start the music

department at Western New Mexico University in the late 1930s. I had heard stories

about “Pep” as a little girl taking piano lessons from Philip’s mother, Jerry Parotti. Any of

Mrs. Parotti’s students could tell you, piano lessons were fun! They were as much

storytime as music instruction. Mrs. Parotti would tell you what Silver City and WNMU

were like in the 40s and 50s, who dated whom in the faculty and eventually married

someone else, and everything else interesting about the town. And her kids, Pep and

Judy, were always part of her storytelling.

So I like keeping my cozy cinnamon angel and Pep’s Catwalk together. It’s my home

sweet home corner. My brooding Nancy Sims portrait watches over them from a safe

distance.

This incredibly flattering headshot I use for my column comes from a wonderful

Albuquerque artist, Kyle Zimmerman. Kyle is a phenomenal photographer who made a

name for herself as a commercial photographer while supporting multiple artistic

endeavors before becoming a top real estate name in the metro area. Kyle sees the

spark of light in everything she encounters, whether people or homes.

I can’t write about artists who move me without talking about the Independent’s former

publisher. Leota Harriman knows how to do a lot of hard things that most of us don’t.

She can distill a five-hour town council meeting down to 800 unemotional words. She

can run a grueling seven-day-a-week business (news does not get days off).

Leota can also make art. Since selling her newspaper, she’s been featured in several

art shows and has now opened a studio in Las Vegas. I am eager to visit it. On

December 2, she has a solo show opening at La Galería at The Shaffer in Mountainair.

While scrolling through the details for the show, I discovered another artist who used to

live in Silver City, Dianne Doan, who also has her work featured at La Galería. I love

how connected the art community is!

Perhaps one reason I am so fascinated with the visual arts is that they completely elude

me. I have vaguely legible handwriting and that is the end of my fine motor skills. Back

when times were lighter (2019?) this column was occasionally funny; writing and humor

are creative outlets for me. Based on recent reader emails, I am doing at best a

marginal job.

Heading into the winter holidays, I am eager to decorate, feast and gift. These are all

important expressions for me, and art makes them better. Art is a lovely way to

complete your holiday shopping lists; and the local art fairs are celebratory events

themselves. I wish you all grace and peace.

Philip Parotti’s work can be purchased at Leyba & Ingalls Arts:

https://www.leybaingallsarts.com/gallery/

Kyle Zimmerman is really busy putting Albuquerque families in great houses! One of

Kyle Zimmerman’s best colleagues, Kate Rodriguez Duran, is a talented photographer

in the East Mountains: https://katethephotographer.com/

Leota Harriman’s studio is live in Las Vegas: https://www.lotusbe.art/. For details on her

solo show at La Galeria at The Shaffer, visit https://lagaleria-theshaffer.com/

Dianne Doan’s work is at La Galería and at her at her gallery in Mountainair:

graydovesartgallery.com/

Merritt Hamilton Allen is a PR executive and former Navy officer. She appeared

regularly as a panelist on NM PBS and is a frequent guest on News Radio KKOB. A

Republican, she lives amicably with her Democratic husband north of I-40 where they

run one head of dog, and two of cat. She can be reached at

news.ind.merritt@gmail.com.

