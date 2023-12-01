The New Mexico Kids n’ Parks Transportation Grant application period has been extended to Friday, Dec. 1.

New Mexico State Parks is proud to bring the 16th year of the Kids ‘n Parks Transportation Grants, a component of the highly successful NM Outdoor Classroom Program (OCP).

Kids ‘n Parks gives teachers the opportunity to take their students on field trips to a state park for hands-on, minds-on experiences. These help introduce and reinforce the standards and benchmarks being taught in the classroom.

Teachers must connect classroom learning to the outdoors and must evaluate their experiences.

NM State Parks pays the transportation costs of such field trips, fully or in part.

Applications can be found at emnrd.nm.gov/spd/kids-n-parks/.

The program is supported through donations and since 2007, those contributions have made it possible for more than 160,000 students to visit a state park.

To make a contribution using a tax refund, fill in Line 40 of your NM Personal Income Tax Return (PIT-1) that reads, “Refund voluntary contributions” and attach a PIT-D, New Mexico Voluntary Contributions Schedule.

If not due a refund, contributions may be directly sent to:

EMNRD – NM State Parks Division, 1220 South St. Francis Drive

Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505.

