Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands fire crews are prepping for a planned prescribed fire on the Mountainair Ranger District as early as Wednesday, Nov. 29.. Fire crews plan to burn approximately 13 acres of piles located between Upper and Lower Red Canyon Campgrounds, just west of FSR 253.

Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Mountainair, Punta de Agua, Manzano, Torreon and the Estancia Valley.

Ignition will depend upon agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in the prescribed burn plan. Each prescribed fire is designed to accomplish specific objectives and is managed with firefighter and public safety as the highest priority. Fire managers use prescribed fire to improve forest health, remove hazardous fuels, increase firefighter safety, enhance wildlife habitat, and protect communities and watersheds.

The Forest Service says that winter is an optimal time to burn piled slash and woody debris from earlier forest restoration work because snow on the ground keeps the fire from spreading to adjacent vegetation. The Cibola NF & NGs manages all prescribed fires in compliance with New Mexico state air quality and smoke management regulations. However, smoke may settle into drainages and lower elevations at night but is expected to dissipate as daytime temperatures increase. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found online at the www.airnow.gov/.

Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found online at the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Environmental Public Health Tracking (EPHT) website.

Implementation announcements and updates on prescribed fire projects will be posted on New Mexico Fire Information and on the Cibola NF & NGs website, Cibola Facebook and Cibola Twitter sites.

For more information on the Capilla prescribed fire, contact the Mountainair Ranger District Office at 505-847-2990 or Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisor’s Office at 505-346-3900.

Like this: Like Loading...