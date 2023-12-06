With the holidays on the horizon, the last thing on most people’s minds is the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year, but the district’s calendar committee is already working on it and wants your input.

Photo by Bich Tran on Pexels.com

Public feedback will help the committee develop a calendar that adheres to state law and meets student and community needs.

APS is providing an online School Calendar Survey for the next two weeks at APS.edu.

Each year, a committee collaborates to finalize the calendar for the upcoming school year. The process is intricate, says APS, given the numerous factors at play – from negotiated agreements and federal holidays to daily transportation for 40,000 students, meal services, and operational necessities like heating and air conditioning.

Last year, due to the legislative session and changes in state law regarding instructional hour requirements, the calendar decision had to be postponed.

