County Commissioner Eric Olivas, who represents the East Mountains and neighborhoods in Albuquerque’s Far Heights and foothills. His office provided the following updates to recent legislation before the commission.

FR 2023-112 One-Time Appropriations

Passed 3-2

Sponsored by Commissioner Olivas this resolution allocated nearly $20 million from surplus county general fund dollars to many one-time projects in Bernalillo County including but not limited to:

-$100,000 for the San Pedro Main Street Project – for beautification and economic development along the San Pedro Corridor between Lomas and I-40.

-$200,000 to set up a comprehensive regional water security planning entity for the Middle Rio Grande.

-$300,000 for Electric Vehicle Charger at County Facilities.

-$800,000 for the Atrisco Acequia Madre Project – an outdoor educational open-space facility and amenities honoring the legacy of acequias and acequia culture in the Middle Valley in the Bosque.

-$395,000 for the Bernalillo County Animal Care Campus for improvements and expansion of the facility to alleviate overcrowding and to improve conditions for animals.

-$200,000 for a Transitional Housing Pilot Project using pallet homes in the International District.

-$1,000,000 for the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Department Fleet and Training needs.

-$1,000,000 for the conversion of high maintenance landscapes at county facilities to low maintenance native landscapes in compliance with the County’s Round-up herbicide ban.

-$2,629,321 for the Metropolitan Detention Center for various upgrades to security and functionality at the facility.

Commissioner Olivas supported these diverse investments in our community supporting everything from public safety to climate resiliency and housing. The Commissioner will continue to look for innovative ways to support the entire Bernalillo County community.

FR 2023 -119 Family Wellness Shelter

Passed 5-0

This resolution sponsored by Commissioner Barboa and supported by Commissioner Olivas makes the Bernalillo County Family Wellness Shelter a permanent part of Bernalillo County operations by formally creating full-time staff positions for what was a multi-year pilot project. The Family Wellness program provides transitional housing to homeless families. The program provides behavioral health services, case management, job training and placement, meals, and tutoring among other things. The program has been operating year-round throughout the pandemic and has served many families. Currently the program has the capacity to service approximately 30 families which depending on the family size can mean over 100 people housed on any given night. Commissioner Olivas sponsored a successful amendment to the resolution asking the County Manager and program staff to develop a plan and capital budget to find a permanent home for this program and expand its capacity.

AR 2023-105 Opioid Settlement Funds Planning Collaboration

Passed 4-1

Commissioner Olivas sponsored a resolution to commit Bernalillo County to planning the use of its Opioid Settlement Funds in a joint process with the City of Albuquerque. A mirror resolution was passed at the Albuquerque City Council, sponsored by Councilor Fiebelkorn and Councilor Grout, and signed by Mayor Keller. The resolution also places a moratorium on further spending of these dollars until a plan is in place. State and Local governments across the nation are receiving settlement payments from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for widespread deceptive marketing and other unethical practices of these companies that made a significant contribution to the opioid epidemic we see on our streets. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County combined could see nearly $150 million in these settlement dollars over the next decade. Commissioner Olivas believes it is critical that the City and County work together to plan the use of these funds to make transformative investments in our community and avoid duplication of effort. Over the coming months we will see a collaborative joint planning process which will include the community, providers, businesses, and families.

