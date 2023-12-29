During 2023, The Independent worked to restore and improve its sports coverage and it was quite a year in sports around the East Mountains and Torrance County, particularly on the high school end of things.

Here is a look back on what we believe are the top sports stories of 2023.

10. Mountainair Football Team Reaches Semifinals

In some ways, Mountainair only reaching the semifinals may seem like a step back for the Six-Man unit, especially since the team was undefeated in 2022 before losing in the championship game. But fifth-seeded Mountainair beat No. 4 Elida on the road in the quarterfinals, avenging a regular-season loss. The Mustangs were loaded with youth, with only two seniors on hand to provide on-field leadership during the season. That they ran out of steam against a powerhouse Gateway Christian squad that was in the midst of a 33-game winning streak. And in what easily could have been considered a rebuilding year, Mountainair made the Warriors sweat before succumbing 66-38. Ohmani Nieto earned All-State first-team honors on the defensive line and running back, as well as second-team for both slot and linebacker, Jaden Zamora was first team in the secondary, Hayden Bingham was second-team for both receiver and defensive end

9. Estancia Volleyball Wins Two State Playoff Volleyball Matches

Estancia reversed a rough patch when the Bears had not had a winning season — outside of the abbreviated, COVID-marred season — since 2018. And playoff success had been non-existent since 2017 Class 3A state tournament. But the Bears reeled off a 14-11 record, and beat Santa Rosa and Questa in the state tournament. Outside hitter Dezlyn Carreon powered the offense throughout the season, earning second-team All-State honors.

8. Moriarty Wrestler Jonathan Valdez State Runner-Up

Seeded second in the 133-pound weight class entering the Class 4A wrestling state meet in February, Moriarty junior Jonathan Valdez did not disappoint, earning his way into the championship match, where he gave undefeated top-seed Adan Benavidez of Bloomfield all he could handle. Valdez went the distance against the senior, losing on points 4-2. Valdez finished the season with a standout 42-6 overall record and looks to take that next step to a state championship this season.

7. East Mountain Baseball Reaches Semifinals

Although East Mountain baseball did not quite duplicate the success of the 2022 team that reached the Class 3A championship game, the Timberwolves still turned in a stellar run, making it to the semifinals and putting together a 16-13 record. East Mountain has turned in four consecutive winning seasons, advancing to the state tournament each of those seasons. The 11th-seeded Timberwolves came back from a one-game deficit in the opening round at No. 6 West Las Vegas , before sweeping a doubleheader to move to the main round of the tournament, where they beat No. 3 St. Michael’s 10-9 before falling to Ruidoso 12-2.

6. Estancia’s Joshua Calhoon Runs Wild

Churning out 2,000-yard rushers is nothing new for Estanica, but senior Joshua Calhoon made it look easy. Despite having a young squad along the line, Calhoon finished with 2,480 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry and 225.5 per game. His overall total was paced Class 2A by more than 350 yards and he failed to 100 yards just once all season. Calhoon finished with 27 rushing touchdowns and added another four passing. His best game came against Mescalero when he pounded his way to 330 yards and four scores. Although Calhoon took snaps under center, he earned first-team All-State honors as a running back.

5. Moriarty Girls Soccer Caps Standout Season with State Tournament Win

It has been six seasons since the Moriarty girls soccer team had won a state tournament game, but this was no ordinary Pintos squad. A young and fairly inexperienced group of players put together a 15-5-1 mark, earned a No. 7 seed and a Class 4A state tournament home game, in which Moriarty knocked off No. 10 Artesia 3-2, before losing to Albuquerque Academy in the quarterfinals. Junior Brooklynn Olivas scored 24 goals to lead the Pintos and earn second-team All-State as a forward. Junior Andrea Recto added 14 goals in what amounted to a prolific offense that scored 50 times. Moriarty also uncovered a young gem in net as eighth-grader Kylie McDonough grabbed control of the position and finished with a 1.4 goals-against average.

4. Moriarty Football Stars 4-0 Before Injuries Ruin Season that Ends Without Playoff Berth

For four games, everything was rolling Moriarty’s way as the Pintos easily handled their opponents, with only Grants posing a threat. But in an unlikely meeting of undefeated teams, Bernalillo won a slugfest 14-7 and a week later, Moriarty blew what appeared to be a won game against Miyamura, losing 40-38. The Pintos confidence evaporated, injuries sapped their strength and depth and the team was unable to recover to make a playoff push. It was the first time since 2019 that Moriarty was on the sidelines when the Class 4A playoffs kicked off.

3. Moriarty Sprinter Earns UNM Scholarship

Antonio Muñoz is not going very far away for college, but when he signed a letter of intent in November to run at New Mexico he made a little bit of Pintos history. A senior, Muñoz became just the school’s fourth athlete to get a full-ride scholarship to a D-I university and the first since baseball player Bobby Moore in 2005, also to become a Lobo. Muñoz owns the school record in the 400-meter dash, in which he won a gold medal at the Class 4A state meet in May. He has his eyes on getting the state record in the event. Muñoz also earned silver medals in 100 and 200 dashes as sophomore, as well as powering the sprint relays to silver medals in May.

2. Cowboy Rodeo Moving to Santa Fe

Almost a victim of its own success, officials for the highly popular Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo announced in October that the Moriarty Heritage Arena no longer was an adequate facility for the event. So now in what will be its fourth year, the rodeo will be now be held in Santa Fe. Started with the idea of providing an economic boost to an area greatly in need of just that following the COVID lockdown mandates, the rodeo saw exponential growth and support from local residents, as well as the ranching rodeo participants. But the Moriarty rodeo grounds were hard-pressed to handle the number of visitors who attended, while costs to improve and upgrade the facility were too much to manage, forcing officials to go elsewhere.

1.$5 Million Multi-Use Athletic Facility Completed in Moriarty

The Moriarty-Edgewood School District took a big athletic leap with the completion of the $5.6-million athletic complex on the Moriarty High School campus. Weather delays pushed back the anticipated March opening until after school had let out for the semester, but baseball and softball teams used it during the summer and in the fall, boys and girls soccer teams played varsity and JV game on the turf fields. The complex includes baseball and softball fields, as well as a full-size soccer layout, in addition to a smaller, soccer training area. The move not only provides a state-of-the-art facility for the area’s largest high school, but it is hoped it will prove to be an economic boost as it can now host off-season, club athletic tournaments that will draw teams and fans from outside the area.

Honorable mention: Estancia native Marcy “Marz” Hernandez made some history by playing in the Women’s Football Alliance’s DIII championship game in July. Hernandez, also played football for Estancia in middle school. …The Estancia softball team won 20 games for the first since 2018 and reached the Class 2A state tournament before bowing out in two games. …East Mountain softball made a third-straight appearance Class 3A state tournament appearance and won the program’s first state tournament game. …Mountainair School Board in May gave approval to explore to possibility of adding baseball and softball to the springs sports options

