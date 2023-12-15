Christmas Toy Giveaway

Brianna’s Sweets and More presents a Christmas Toy Giveaway. This event was made to give children from all around the best holiday ever! The event will be on Dec. 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dr. Saul Community Building (109 N Roosevelt Ave.) There will be gifts for kids from newborns to 18 year olds. There will also be picture opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even the Grinch!

A Mountainair Christmas

Mountainair is set to have their Annual Christmas Event on Dec. 21 and you have the opportunity to help make the event a success! To start the festivities off, the Town of Mountainair will be hosting a Christmas Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in being in the parade, line-up starts at Limit Avenue and Highway 60 at 5 p.m. Lastly, they are still looking for vendors to fill the Dr. Saul Building after the Light Parade. If you are interested in being a vendor or would like more information please email mountainairmayor@gmail.com.

Sirens with Santa and Friends Toy Donation

The Santa Fe County Fire Department is hosting a toy donation drive and they need your help! The Toy Donation event will be held on Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Town Hall (171-A State Rd. 344) Stop by and donate some toys that will go to children in Edgewood. There will also be hot chocolate, cookies, and picture opportunities with Santa at the donation event.

EYDG Basketball Registration

Youth Basketball registration is right around the corner and there are many opportunities to sign up your star athlete. Registration begins December 18 after the Winter Extravaganza in Estancia. There will also be opportunities for registration on Dec 19 starting at 3:30 p.m. and on Dec 20 starting at 5 p.m. both at The Upper Elementary Office. The registration fee is $30 in cash or a check. Late registrations will be accepted until Dec. 29 with a fee of $40. EYDG is an Estancia Municipal Schools Supported Club and all players must attend Estancia Elementary, attend a charter school, or be homeschooled within the district. For more information call Albert Lovato at (505)219-8876.

Pokemon Tournament

The Edgewood Community Library is hosting a tournament for all Pokemon Masters to test their skills. The tournament is set up in a single elimination style with 30 minute rounds. There are three brackets set by ages. The brackets being ages 6-9, 9-12, and 13-18. 1st and 2nd place from each bracket will be awarded a prize. Registration for the tournament opens Dec. 16 at SignUpGenius and the tournament will take place on January 13, 2024. .

Like this: Like Loading...