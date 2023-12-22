Artists Needed

Bernalillo County is seeking qualified artists to help complete Phase III of its “Outposts” public art project. The county will commission five sculptures from five different artists, which will be placed at various points along Tramway, Route 66, and North Highway 14. Regional artists living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas are eligible and encouraged to apply. Selected artists will be given a budget of $25,000 for each sculpture. Artists wishing to apply can find the application here, and on the Public Art Program page on Bernco.gov. The program will begin accepting proposals on Dec. 15 and will close the application window on Jan. 25, 2024.

Uber for the Holidays

The holidays are here and the “Take a Ride on Us” program is offering the gift of a safe ride for Bernalillo and Sandoval County residents who are celebrating the season.

The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering 2,000 trips on a first-come, first-served basis. Beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 22, through 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, riders can open the Uber app, and under vouchers add the code ABQMERRY23. Riders will receive a credit of up to $10 off two trips. The credit does not cover Uber Eats or a driver’s tip.

The program is part of an ongoing partnership between Cumulus Media Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Sandoval County DWI Prevention, Glasheen Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation, giving people in the Albuquerque Metro area a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence.

2024 Value Freeze

To qualify for a 2024 Value Freeze you must submit the required application to the Assessor’s office no later than December 31, 2023. Keep in mind the Value Freeze program is for persons who are 65 years or older as well as persons who are disabled (at any age) with a gross household income of $40,400 or less in the year prior. If you have any questions about the Value Freeze program, please contact us at 505-986-6300.

No Adoption Fees for December

Sandoval County Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for the entire month of December. Help Animal Services find all their dogs a home so they don’t have to spend the holidays in the shelter. If you are interested in possibly meeting your forever friend you can book an appointment by calling (505)867-7642 or email sandovalpets@sandovalcountynm.gov.

