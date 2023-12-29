Comprehensive Plan Update

The Town of Edgewood has kicked off the planning process for an update to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. As part of the planning process, the Town’s consultant, Consensus Planning, has created a community survey that asks a wide range of questions regarding the future of Edgewood and community aspirations. The results of the community survey will be analyzed and provide direction in preparing the Town of Edgewood Comprehensive Plan. Hard copies of the community survey are available at Town Hall, Edgewood Community Library, Edgewood Community Center, and Edgewood Senior Center. You can also take the survey on SurveyMonkey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QSDTFFN.

Storytime at the Edgewood Library

Storytime is continuing for the new year! The Edgewood Community Library will take place every Wednesday in January and February. All storytimes begin at 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity to take your little one to listen to a fun story and even make some crafts. All storytimes are free and if you are interested in what will be read you can check out the schedule at the Edgewood Community Library Facebook page.

Board Game Event

The Edgewood Community Library is hosting a Board Game Event every first Thursday of every month of 2024. The first board game night will be on January 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is an adult only event and board games will be provided but feel free to bring your own as well. The event will take place at the Edgewood Community Library in the Activities Room.

Teen Advisory Council

The Town of Edgewood i s looking for outstanding teenages who are from the Edgewood area who would like to organize and help run teen activities from Edgewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. If you are in 6th through 11th grade, enjoy service opportunities, able to talk in front of groups of people, and want to learn leadership skills then this is exactly for you. You can find the application on edgewood-nm.gov or if you have any questions about the position you can email K.R. Scott, Chair of the Edgewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at krscott.mtp@gmail.com.

