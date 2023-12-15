Just in time for a winter storm, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is launching a snowplow naming contest. Yes, that’s right, they’re naming a snowplow.

The DOT is asking the public to submit a unique, fun, winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired snowplow name. Submissions will be accepted now through Friday, December 22, 2023, at noon.

You can submit your name ideas at https://www.dot.nm.gov/name-a-plow

The contest has just a few basic rules:

Each person may only submit one name.

Submissions are limited to no more than 20 characters (including letters and spaces).

Nothing vulgar please. Any submissions containing profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. The DOT is keeping this contest nonpartisan and free of politics. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted.

NMDOT Communication staff will review all submissions, select the most creative and inspiring names, and then will invite the public to vote on their favorites starting December 29, 2023. Once voting is wrapped up, the top six names with the most votes will be announced, assigned to a snowplow and winners will receive a public shout out.

Like this: Like Loading...