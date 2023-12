East Mountain High School students honored local first responders at their annual Firs Responders Appreciation Breakfast on November 29. Law enforcement and fire personnel shared breakfast with students.

BCSO deputies and BCFD firefighters shared breakfast with EMHS students

Students (and the mascot!) challenged Bernalillo County fire fighters to a push up contest

