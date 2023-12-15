East Mountain volleyball coach Kasi Giovenco was moved to tears last weekend as three of her players garnered All-Metro, All-Academic honors – and one earned a scholarship, a first for the Timberwolves.

“This is the first time in nine years that one of my players was selected for this scholarship,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Yes, I cried. I’m so proud of these girls and all I ever want is for them to be recognized for all they do. Way to go girls.”

The academic honors go to players with grade-point averages 3.5 or greater, with seniors Cashia Simkins, Abigail Moore and Terra Norman selected for the East Mountain.

And Norman earned a $2,000 scholarship – the highest given.

“Each school nominates one senior volleyball athlete and this senior must have a 3.0 GPA or higher and be involved in school and community activities and may be a multisport athlete,” Giovenco said later in explaining the process. “The athlete nominated must submit a formal resume of their athletic & academic accomplishments, as well as have a recommendation letter from their coach, as well as a written letter from the athlete explaining why they should be chosen to receive this award/scholarship.”

Norman was chosen from nominees from among the 32 teams throughout the Albuquerque metro area, stretching north to Bernalillo, south to Belen and to the East Mountains.

“With her outstanding 4.5 GPA and being a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball and softball) and her amazing résumé and letter, she was chosen,” Giovenco said. “This was the first time in my nine years of coaching and nominated our amazing students that we had our athlete chosen.”

In addition to the academic honors, Simkins was chosen to be on the 2nd Team All Metro for Class 1A-3A and was on the 1st Team All District for District 5-3A.

Simkins, a setter, led the team with 168 assists and 20 serving aces.

“Every year we have been a part of the All Metro Awards, we have always had girls on the All Academic Team– and typically it is all of my seniors make the 3.5-GPA cut,” Giovenco said. “I think that being able to say that speaks volumes about our school and how our athletes aren’t just athletes, but they are student-athletes. Academics always come first and we make sure they balance that here at East Mountain with the sports they participate in.”

Seeing her students succeed on off the court is the true reward she said

“As a coach, yes the wins and the blue trophies are nice; however, all I ever want for my athletes is for them to grow as individuals, succeed in all they do, and to be recognized for all their hard work and dedication, by not only me and their parents, but by others,” she said. “Our small school up here in the East Mountains is often overlooked and these amazing student athletes don’t get much recognition. To have one of my girls receive this scholarship makes all the ups and downs well worth it. I’m proud of each and every one of the girls I get to work with.”

