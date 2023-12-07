

Most anyone who frequents music venues—or even local restaurants—in Albuquerque, has likely heard the soulful voice of singer-songwriter and performer Shane Wallin. His upcoming album, East of Albuquerque, set to be released in December, is an ode to his New Mexican heritage and features a love song for his wife.

Growing up, Wallin listened to Motown, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s rock and country music from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. It was country music that inspired him the most. Over the years his music evolved into what Wallin calls “country Americana,” he says.

“As a musician, I play primarily in New Mexico 220 to 250 times a year,” Wallin says. “I have a lot of people and venues who support me, that have given a lot to me in my musical career thus far. I just wanted to write songs on this album that gave back to the community, that had given me so much by telling the story of my hometown.”

The love song called “Heaven Knows” from the album, releases on Dec. 1. The full album comes out on Dec. 15.

“Since I play music for a living, I’m on the road a fair amount and dealing with that, and having a family, is what the song is about,” Wallin explains. “It’s a song about the relationship between a husband and a wife and letting them know that everything is going to be okay. It’s not the same as being face to face. But it can work. It just takes work.”

Wallin was born in Albuquerque and grew up in Moriarty. He came from an extended musical family and took guitar lessons when he was 5 years old before getting caught up in playing sports. When he picked up the guitar again during his junior year of high school he knew it was what he wanted to do. Music took over and he started writing songs, performing at bars and wherever else he could find to play.

“I’ve been doing this now for about 20 years and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he says.

Wallin’s website is full of accolades from Albuquerque the Magazine. These include Top Musicians, Best Musician, Best Male Vocalist & Best Singer Songwriter in New Mexico.

Wallin now lives in the Duke City now and the birth of his son three years ago changed the way he looks at life.

“It completely affected my writing. I started to relate to my parents in a different way because of my son. I started to see where I came from, how I was brought up culturally and realizing that coming from a small town in New Mexico wasn’t so bad,” Wallin explains.

“We had a close musical family. We had close neighbors and we had people that we interacted with day-to-day on a very intimate level that you don’t get in a city.”

Wallin has plans to expand more into the “country Americana” genre and wants to play larger shows and open for some bigger acts regionally

“I’m ready to take some chances. Becoming a parent inspired me to be the best version of myself. Once you have kids your whole perspective changes on life. I’ve opened up more and I’m starting to work with a lot of people and I’m ready to take that next step and whatever that next step is, I’m ready to grow into it.”

