In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 7, Edgewood Police conducted a search warrant of a house and computers in Edgewood belonging to Thomas Gunter, age 58, and subsequently arrested Gunter on several counts of child pornography.

According to police, Gunter both downloaded and uploaded at least a dozen photos containing child pornography to several websites earlier this year.

A search of New Mexico courts revealed no prior charges against Gunter. He is currently in police custody pending charges.

