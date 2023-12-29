An Edgewood man who is alleged to have beaten his father-in-law to death on Christmas Eve was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with murder.

Edgewood police officers were called to a home on Aspen Drive on Dec. 24 found Brian Enright, 49, unresponsive in the bathroom, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

While officers were at the scene, Enright’s son-in-law, Darius Semore Welch, was heard on the phone saying, “Yeah, we got into a little altercation,” later overheard saying, “That’s when I punched him in the stomach,” and finally adding, “I punched him in the stomach for not making it to the toilet,” according to the affidavit.

An Office of the Medical Investigator autopsy preliminary analysis showed that Enright died from “blunt force trauma to the abdomen.”

Photos of Enright’s body showed he had “at least 20 observable bruises on his torso and arms,” the affidavit read.

Welch told investigators, “We like to wrestle,” in explaining the bruises, according to the affidavit.

Welch is being charged with second-degree murder.

Welch was arrested January 2023 on a charge of aggravated Battery against a household member with a deadly weapon, but that charge was dismissed by the prosecutor under a plea agreement, according to records search.

