Holiday Ornament Decorating

Does your Christmas tree need some new ornaments? Take some time out of your day on Dec. 2 to decorate a festive holiday ornament. Make an ornament for yourself or a friend at the Edgewood Community Library’s Tree. All supplies will be provided for decorating. Decorating will take place on Dec. 2 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Community Library.

Senior Food Box Program

The Senior Food Box Program, also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), provides monthly nutritious USDA commodity foods to low-income seniors. To be eligible you must be 60 years of age or older, meet the income guidelines, and provide a photo ID and proof of age. To apply, call ECHO Albuquerque at (505) 242-6777.

No Cold Dogs

The weather is starting to get colder. NMDOG is offering free straws to folks whose dogs live outdoors. Just like people, dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia despite having fur coats. Therefore, if your dogs live outside make sure they have a dog house to start and then fill it with straw so that way it can help insulate heat in the dog house. This could help your dog survive during the winter. If you are interested in getting straw for your outdoor friends you can pick some up at the Torrance County Animal Services located at 751 Salt Mission Trail in McIntosh. If you have any questions call (505) 384-5117.

Ladies Day

Old Mill and Rebranded Boutique are hosting the annual ladies’ day event. Kick off your shopping season with some local favorites. Enjoy great food, drinks, door prizes, and a new inventory from both shops. The event will be held on Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1912 Rt. 66. Take this opportunity to kick off the holiday season with some festive fun!

Dog Adoptions

Two Cranes Bistro and Brew are teaming up with the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP) on Dec. 3 for a day full of dog adoptions. Starting at 9 a.m., Two Cranes will host Puppy Yoga with mimosa flights. Then from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will be having a full adoption event and photo shoot. Take this opportunity to possibly meet your new forever friend before the holidays or bring your furry friend to have their photo taken with Santa. For more info text EMCAP at (505)519-4151.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas is right around the corner! Take some time to get into the holiday spirit and head down to Venus Park in Edgewood for the Christmas Tree Lighting. The lighting will happen on December 2 at 5 p.m. The countdown for the Christmas Tree Lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will also be Christmas Carols to be sung and pictures to be taken with Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served during the event. If you are interested and can donate cookies please contact the Parks & Recreation Manager at (505)456-3150.

Book Barn Reopening

The Edgewood Book Barn is having its Grand Reopening on Saturday, December 9th, from 10 am to 2 pm at its site just north of the Town Hall. They will be selling gently used books, paperbacks, DVDs, and audiobooks, including a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction books and teen and children’s books. All money raised will be used to help the Edgewood Town Library.

