High school basketball fans hoping New Mexico will soon follow other states around the country in adopting a shot clock are in for some disappointment.

The New Mexico Activities Association Board of Directors at a meeting Nov. 29 appeared decidedly lukewarm to the idea after listening to some facts from Sally Marquez, NMAA executive director.

Marquez told the board in an informational session that in a recent two-question survey of boys and girls hoops coaches across the state, the split was about 60% in favor and 40% opposed. Those numbers dropped to 55% in favor versus 45% opposed when the potential cost increases were factored in.

The numbers, she said, were pretty much the same as a similar survey conducted several years ago.

While she did not break down the numbers geographically – northern teams prefer a fast-paced game by generally relying on quickness over height – Marquez did say a breakdown by school size showed coaches in the larger classifications preferred the shot clock.

“It’s just really interesting when some of them thought about what’s going on financially with the shot clock, whether they would want it,” Marquez said, adding “The same conversation came up that we talked about two or three years ago, the financial burdens that have been placed on schools with a shot clock is great.”

The issue is not only that each school would be responsible for buying a shot clock system – perhaps two if needed in auxiliary gyms as well as main gyms – which cost more than $4,000 each. But an additional official also would be needed to run the shot clock, and sports officials are already in short supply.

“Now you have officials that are learning this sport, the game, and now you have to add a shot clock on,” she said. “Plus, at a basketball game, you’re going to have to have another person at the table that you’re going to have to pay to run the shot clock.”

Additionally, where is the line drawn, asked board member Scott Elder, Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent. APS, as well as many other school districts, participate in organized middle school basketball leagues and would potentially need the clocks, as well.

Shot clock proponents point to the teams that like to play a slow-down game to keep the ball out of opponents’ hands.

The numbers, however, do not back that up argument.

Using data gleaned from the last two state tournaments, the average possession was 14.5 seconds, less than half of a 30-second shot clock, Marquez said.

And that same data showed that just 4.5% of possessions would have been impacted by a shot clock, and of those, 11% came at the end of halves or games when teams were holding the ball for a final shot.

What’s more, Marquez said, some states have actually seen the average possession time rise as teams play to the clock.

‘I don’t believe it’s a good idea,” Marquez told the board.

In other items of interest from the meeting, new classifications and districts were approved, but complete information was unavailable at press time. However, it was mentioned during the meeting that Estancia will be rejoining a Class 2A district with, among others, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari as the Rattlers are moving down from 3A.

Additionally, the board unanimously agreed to add marching band as a sanctioned activity meaning the high school marching bands will get a chance to vie in a state-wide competition – likely in October – beginning next school year. Marquez said the University of New Mexico is the preferred site as it not only is big enough to hold an event of such magnitude, but also has a nearby area where the bands can warm up before performing.

