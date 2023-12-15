Most people don’t expect to be touched by tragedy, but if you watch the evening news or read a newspaper you know that tragedies, particularly those involving firearms, happen every day.

From the toddler who got ahold of his father’s loaded gun and accidentally killed his baby brother to the teen playing around with a firearm who unintentionally shot his friend, these gut-wrenching tragedies are devastating to families. And they’re preventable. The New Mexico Department of Health is trying to get the word out about free gun locks available to families. DOH has joined forces with the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and has launched a website where families can fill out a form and receive a free gunlock.

Beyond allowing families to access the complimentary gun locks, the platform provides crucial information on responsible firearm storage. If you’d like a gun lock, visit safestoragenm.org.

