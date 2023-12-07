By Shaun Griswold/Source New Mexico

A few thousand New Mexican taxpayers are missing out on some money in their pockets.

About 16,700 tax rebate checks sit in Unclaimed Property in an account controlled by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. That’s at least $6 million in money the state is looking to give back to residents who filed their 2022 tax returns.

You might be one of those people to have money coming your way.

It’s easy to figure out.

State tax officials set up a few avenues to learn if they have your money.

This QR code will take you to the website that can determine if the state is owes New Mexico taxpayers money.

First, search your name online on this system tax where department officials list unclaimed property, i.e. your money.

Or, scan this QR code on the left to get access to the database and see if the state of New Mexico owes you money.

If you have money owed, then you need to claim yours. You can do it on the website or by emailing your claim information to a state agent at nm.rebates@tax.nm.gov.

According to state tax and revenue spokesperson Charlie Moore, an additional 11,500 rebate checks from 2023 taxpayers have already been returned to the state. That total value is unclear at this point, Moore said.

If you fall into this category, you can use the same website and process as the people owed money from 2022.

State officials said changing addresses or even death have caused issues getting money to taxpayers.

Anyone can update their address by creating an account with the state at tap.state.nm.us or by submitting Form RPD-41260 that is also available here.

Moore said the process moves quickly.

“If they take care of it online and as long as the documentation is good,” he said, “it still has to go through a couple of steps, but with the ones submitted online, we potentially can get them turned around in about a week.”

Small claims are typically $500 or less. Anyone owed more than that must submit multiple claims to receive all of their money.

The tax office also has a process for family members of people who died but are still owed by the state.

New Mexico tax officials need an affidavit for heirs to claim any funds or rebates for dead taxpayers. That information can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...