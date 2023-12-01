The Town of Edgewood has kicked off the planning process for an update to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. As part of the planning process, the Town’s consultant, Consensus Planning, has created a community survey that asks a wide range of questions regarding the future of Edgewood and community aspirations. The results of the community survey will be analyzed and provide direction in preparing the Town of Edgewood Comprehensive Plan.

Hard copies of the community survey are available at Town Hall, Edgewood Community Library, and Edgewood Edgewood Senior Center. The survey is also available on Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QSDTFFN. The survey will be available until January 31, 2024.

For more information, please contact: Brad Hill: Town of Edgewood, bhill@edgewood-nm.gov or Jackie Fishman: Consensus Planning, fishman@consensusplanning.com

Like this: Like Loading...