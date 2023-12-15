An Edgewood staple is looking for a new owner. The Wildlife West Nature Park has been put on the market in the hopes of finding a new part-time owner who will help keep the park alive and flourishing just like it was envisioned many years ago.

The Wildlife West Nature Park is a wildlife preserve and “enhanced zoo” located just 20 minutes from Albuquerque near Edgewood, conveniently located near Interstate 40 and Route 66.

The park was created in 1992 by Roger Alink, who decided to combine his passions for wildlife and youth empowerment into a project that would give back to the community in a big way. He purchased a vacant plot of land and got to work pursuing his dream. Now, 26 years later, the nature park is an enormous success.

Wildlife West Nature Park provides a very special look into the animals and plants that are part of the ecosystems of New Mexico and the Southwestern United States. All the birds and animals at Wildlife West Nature Park are non-releasable, keeping with the philosophy of bringing education to the public without harming ecological balances in other parts of the region.

Now, the park has been put on the market and is looking for someone to help carry on the traditions that were originally started when the park opened. “We are looking for somebody that can carry the legacy on what we started. I’ve been at it for almost 35 years and I’m getting old. We need some energy and some young helpers to continue a partnership with what we’ve started,” said Alink.

The land that stretched over 126 acres is currently for sale for a mere $2 million and offers a multitude of one and a kind features, including a home for over 27 species and habitats constructed by the Youth Conservation Corps.

“We don’t want to revolutionize the success we’ve had. We need a partner that will carry on the traditions and the missions and maybe add some energy and some money to it. To improve what we’re doing,” said Alink on what they are looking for in a new partner.

As of right now there is no timeline of when the Wildlife West Nature Park needs its new owner but Alink told the Independent News that they just want someone who fits in well in the park.

The park is currently listed at www.ucfarmhomerealty.com with real estate agent Myra Oden at (505)410-9951.

