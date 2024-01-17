Ski season is well underway in New Mexico, but the slopes remain empty at Sandia Peak Ski Area. The family owned business is actively working to invite skiers and snowboarders back soon, but a reopen date hasn’t been announced.

Formally known as La Madera Ski Area, Sandia Peak Ski Area opened in 1936, making it New Mexico’s first ski resort. The Abruzzo family has owned and operated the ski area since 1958, and also owns Sandia Peak Tramway, TEN 3 restaurant and Ski Santa Fe.

For the past two ski seasons, Sandia Peak Ski Area has been temporarily closed due to snowfall and staffing challenges, but the owners recently made some changes to bring in a new perspective.

In October 2023, the ski area announced a new partnership with Mountain Capital Partners, a ski resort management company in Durango, Colorado that manages 14 ski resorts, bike parks and golf courses across the Southwest, Oregon and Chile. Sandia Peak Ski is the company’s third ski resort in New Mexico, including Sipapu Ski and Pajarito Mountain Ski Area.

“We’re all about ski areas in the Southwest and getting them back open, and we’re excited to partner with the Abruzzo’s to do that,” said Scott Leigh, a member of MCP’s project team. “We are working on [a reopen date] diligently and when we have a better sense of when that will be we will definitely share that.”

Sandia Peak Ski Area has 300 skiable acres with 35 trails and four ski lifts. While the resort has faced challenges, its facilities have not played a factor in its closure.

“We are pleased with the lifts and the infrastructure, they are in reasonably good shape,” Leigh said. “We are completing annual maintenance on the lifts now and getting ready to get that back in line.”

In MCP’s October press release, MCP managing partner, James Coleman said this partnership will also give MCP an incredible opportunity to bring its best practices for the benefit of Albuquerque. Ben Abruzzo, general manager of Sandia Peak Ski Area, said it was a natural choice to partner with MCP.

“Skiing in the Southwest offers unique challenges that have been amplified over the last several years,” Abruzzo said in the release. “This partnership will help address those challenges and provide a future for skiing in Albuquerque.”

The release confirmed the resort will introduce a Power Pass, which allows Power Pass guests with unlimited access to the ski area along with Sipapu and Pajarito. There will also be a free Power Kids pass for children 12 years old or younger to access Sandia Peak Ski Area and MCP’s other ski resorts.

“We’re excited to be a part of what the Abruzzo’s have built over the past many years and the history and legacy they bring,” Leigh said. “Us operating together really makes a strong and powerful group. We will be able to launch Sandia Peak and help them move forward.”

The Sandia Peak Tramway and TEN 3 restaurant are also experiencing maintenance closures but are set to reopen on March 14, 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...