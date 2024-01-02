This time of year provides an opportunity to think about the year just passed. We do this in diverse ways. Reflecting on lives lost, major events, best movies, or what impacted us on a personal level.

I tried something new this year. I thought about women who were authentic and inspirational. The more I read, the more I was uplifted. Around the world, in the country, and closer to home, women inspired us. Here are a few of my favorites.

First Lady Rosalynn Carter. At her memorial, family and friends provided a glimpse into her life of service to others. In her role as First Lady both in Georgia and at the White House, she was a staunch advocate for those with mental illness. After politics, in partnership with President Carter, she helped to define what a post-presidency should be: modeling a life of service, side by side, to improve lives.

The trailblazing jurist Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. The first woman appointed to the Supreme Court, her tenure defined what it meant to be a swing vote. That role had a profound effect on key issues. In a 5-4 vote the court upheld Roe v. Wade, determined the outcome of Bush v. Gore in 2000, and protected minority voters in redistricting. Her tenure became an inspiration for women in the law.

Fortunately, women in the law continue to inspire us: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, and Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis in Georgia. All are involved in some of today’s most challenging legal cases. Brown Jackson distinguished herself as the newest justice by participating fully in court hearings. Chutkin and Willis have been examples of strength and calm, refusing to bend to threats and pressure.

Speaking of courage and calm, two of the most public examples of 2023 are Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked in the Trump White House, and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, co-chair of the January 6 Committee. Both Republicans, they stepped forward to testify about the events of Jan. 6, 2023, and inspired others to do the same.

Generous women inspire me as well.

MacKenzie Scott (Bezos) inspired me by redefining giving. In 2022 and 2023 she donated $12 billion of her $46 billion fortune to organizations focused on social justice and equality, including six in New Mexico. What’s the difference? Instead of putting organizations through an application meat grinder, she sought them out. And her gifts have no strings attached. A welcome change.

While I’m at it, inspiration and philanthropy are synonymous with Dolly Parton. Her giving is simple and spontaneous, from $1 million to vaccine research to the nonprofit Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 1,800 communities around the country, including New Mexico. She inspires with her downhome quotes, eliciting smiles and expressing encouragement.

Closer to home, we have our own inspirational women:

Miranda Viscoli, founder of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, teaching kids and families about the consequences of gun violence and benefits of gun safety and helping to get guns off the streets through gun buybacks.

Dr. Cheryl Willman, who put New Mexico on the map by building UNM Cancer Center into a world class operation.

Deb Haaland, taking her heritage and her heart to the national stage to help highlight and protect Indigenous communities.

My 2023 personal favorite is the phenomenal Taylor Swift. Swift, through her songwriting, performing, business acumen, and uncanny ability to communicate with and empower her audiences has become a force for good. With 75 million followers on social media, she is the definition of inspiration for a younger generation.

2023 women of inspiration are everywhere. Celebrate them.

