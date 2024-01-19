The Edgewood Commission started its regular meeting on Jan. 16 hearing public comments on the commission’s agenda items. After about 30 minutes, Commissioners began talking about whether or not public comments should be allowed to go on as long concerning agenda items.

Sandia Airpark road maintenance

Community members voiced their appreciation and concerns about one particular agenda item; a resolution to affirm approvals and permission to taxi aircraft on internal subdivision roads of Sandia Airpark Estates.

Multiple residents of the airpark expressed their gratitude that the roads will be maintained which will improve property values at the airpark. Some even made the comment that the roads at the airpark are from the “stone age.”

However there were residents that were against it due to the town not bringing it to the homeowners association for a discussion. These residents said the roads are listed as private and are concerned the town is assigning them as public.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these are public roads,” said Frank Coppler, the town’s contract legal advisor. “The developer of the land filed a subdivision request with Santa Fe County and they dedicated the roads to Santa Fe County, and the county accepted them. That happened way before the homeowners association was formed.”

The commission approved the resolution.

Baby box approval

In November 2023, the Edgewood Commission agreed to take part in New Mexico’s safe haven program and begin the process to have an infant safety surrender device.

This device will act as a baby box, where a baby can be placed safely inside if the parent cannot care for the infant. It will be located at the Santa Fe County Fire Department on NM 344 near Venus Park. The fire department will be notified once the box has been opened and the baby will then be transported to a hospital.

Hobbs, Carlsbad, Española and Belen have boxes installed.

During the meeting, the commission moved to the next step by approving the memorandum of understanding between Edgewood and the Mid-Region Council of Governments for the $10,000 needed to plan, design, construct, equip and install the baby box.

Reverse 911 syste

Edgewood Chief of Police, Roger Jimenez, informed the town that the police department is currently working to put a reverse 911 neighborhood alert system in place.

After a recent car-jacking and shooting incident happened at the Walmart Supercenter on Jan. 3, police want to have a system that will contact citizens if a similar situation occurs.

“It will allow dispatch to contact the homes in the area and the citizens affected if we do have a suspect at large,” Jimenez said. “It will call and tell you what you need to do, kind of like a flood warning system. We’re trying to get that in place and will let you know as soon as I get an update on that.”

Jimenez says they are hoping to have it in by the end of this month.

