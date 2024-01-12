Help Plan Your Community

Edgewood residents are encouraged to attend and offer input to help us update the Town’s Comprehensive Plan (a vision for Edgewood’s future). Community Meeting #1 is Tuesday, January 23 at 6PM at Edgewood Town Hall at 171-A NM 344. (You can also complete the Community Survey now through January 31, available online, at Town Hall, Library, and Senior Ctr)

Spring Craft Show ‘Call to Artists’

Are you missing the thrill of a good Craft Fair? No need to worry, because 2Girls1CraftShow is gearing up for their Spring Craft Show. Their show will be on March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. The applications for the Craft Show are currently available. Email 2Girls1CraftShow@gmail.com for more information on the Spring Craft Show along with if you would like an application to be a vendor. Think fast because spots are filling up quickly.

Route 66 Arts Alliance Programs

Route 66 Arts Alliance’s first Saturday Art Camps of 2024 are right around the corner and there’s still enough time to register your child. The first Saturday Arts Camp will be offered Feb. 3 and 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Valley View Church in Edgewood. On February 3, Kevin Kinane will teach “Junk Jam with Recycleman”, Jodi Miller,”All Shapes of Play-Hands in Clay” and Shelly Korte, “Experimental Bookbinding”. On February 10, Blake Himm teaches “Brazilian Samba Drumming”, Jody does “Get Creative with Clay” and Lisa Bryant will do “See It! Do It! Paint Collage”. Preregistration is required. Contact Route66ArtsAlliance.org for more information and to register. This program is funded by the Town of Edgewood. Can’t make the Saturday Arts Camp, no worries because the 2024 Summer Arts Camp is scheduled for July 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Valley View Church.

New Session Opening for TreeSchool

SOL Forest School has opened a new session for their Treeshool. SOL will now be offering Treeschool on Wednesdays from Jan. 31 to May 22 for kids of the ages 3-6. Under the guidance of trained and experienced educators, our “Treeschoolers” experience firsthand the joy and wonder of nature and have ample free time for risky and adventurous play. Treeschool is play-based, welcomes children with or without outdoor experience. The Tuesday and Thursday session is currently full and the Wednesday session only has 6 spots available, so don’t wait for this opportunity to sign your child up for a fun and unique learning experience. For more information about Treeschool and what it has to offer, please email solforestschool@gmail.com.

Winter Walking Group

Was your new year’s resolution to get in a better shape and set out of your comfort zone? Well, you came to the right place. The Torrance County Cooperative Extension Service is offering a Free Walking Program. The program is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. from Jan. 9 to Feb. 27 and meets at the DWI Memorial of Perpetual Tears located in Moriarty. All ages and fitness levels are welcome to join. If the weather happens to be bad you will be notified of any cancellations via the phone number provided on the sign-in sheet. For more information on the program please email Deanna Lopez at dclopez@nmsu.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...