Movie Night

What’s better than ending the week with a good movie? Nothing, and that’s why the Edgewood Community Library will be hosting a monthly movie night. The first movie that will be screened this year at the library will be The Little Mermaid (2023) on Jan. 19 starting at 4 p.m. Please bring your own snacks and drinks to the movie night. Can’t make this movie night? Don’t worry because the library will host a movie night every 3rd Friday of the month.

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

The Roadrunner Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is now accepting new cadets between the ages of 10-17. The Roadrunner Division Meets in Estancia on the Estancia Municipal School District campus and is open to young people from all areas and schools. The cost for this program is $175 for the whole year and uniforms will be provided at no additional charge. Scholarships are available but they are limited. If you have questions about the Cadet Corps please email roadrunnerdivision@gmail.com.

East Mountain Toastmaster Club

The East Mountain Toastmaster Club is currently open for anyone to join. The club is focused on supporting one another to improve their public speaking and leadership skills. Visitors are welcome at every meeting. The club meets online via Zoom on the lst and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 6-7:00 pm. Anyone over the age of 18 can become a member. Dues are $60 twice a year with a new member fee of $20 to cover the first educational Path. Contact Fancy at vppr-6765837@toastmastersclubs.org for the meeting link.

Pet Foster Parents Needed

Calling all New Mexicans! The Sandoval County Animal Services is currently looking for folks to foster one or two of their dogs that they currently have in the shelter. The animal shelters kennels are currently full and more animals come in everyday. Sandoval County Animal Services needs your help as soon as possible. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent to some wonderful animals please email sandovalpets@sandovalcountynm.gov.

