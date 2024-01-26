Build-a-Pal

Build-a-Pal is back at the Edgewood Community Library. Spend this Valentine season by making a special pal at the Library. Choose your valentine pal and make them with love! This event is limited to children, 17 and under. Reservations to secure your spot are already open and are going fast.You can sign up at signupgenius.com. The event will be held at the Edgewood Community Library and will be held on Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mountainair Easterfest 2024

Easter will be here before you know it and it is good to plan ahead for what your festivities might be. Mark your calendars for the Mountainair Easterfest. The event will be held on Mar. 30 at the Dr. Saul Community Center. The event will have a dance that goes from 8 p.m. till midnight. The band’s Perfect Stranger and B&X Sound will be performing at the dance. Admission for Easterfest is free and all ages are welcomed to enjoy the festivities.

Animal Control Officer Hiring

Torrance County Commission is accepting applications for one Animal Control Officer position. Under the supervision of the Animal Service Director, the Animal Control Officer will be responsible for enforcing animal control ordinances, respond to citizens complaints concerning animal care, capture and impound strays. To apply for this position you must be qualified under the minimum requirements. This includes having a high school diploma or GED, having a valid New Mexico Driver’s license, working knowledge of animal control and regulations, etc. Rate of pay ranges between $16.75 to $19.75/hr based on experience. Applications can be submitted through Feb 2. To apply and get more information on the position please visit torrancecountynm.org

Vendors Needed

Calling all vendors and small business owners! The East Mountain Rodeo Association of

Edgewood is looking for vendors for the 4th Annual Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo. This is a great opportunity to get massive exposure for your small business. The rodeo will be held on July 19-20 but you can reserve your spot to be a vendor now! The cost to be a vendor for both days is $120 but if you reserve your booth by Feb. 18, you will get half off. Be part of the largest WRCA ranch rodeo in New Mexico.

