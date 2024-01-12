Following numerous community tips, Edgewood Police arrested a 18 year-old John Fulford as a suspect in the carjacking and shooting that occurred at the Edgewood WalMart on the evening of Jan. 3.

According to the police, a man attempted a carjacking and then shot the owner of the vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter. The vehicle owner walked out of the store and encountered a man attempting to steal his vehicle. Police say he suspect then shot the vehicle owner in the forearm and fled from the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshals and New Mexico State Police assisted in the arrest at a home in Edgewood.

