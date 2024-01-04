Edgewood Police are searching for a male suspect who attempted a carjacking and then shot the owner of the vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter in Edgewood on the evening of Jan. 3

According to police, the vehicle owner walked out of the store and encountered a man attempting to steal his vehicle. The suspect then shot the vehicle owner in the forearm and fled from the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t have any identification on the suspect as of last night. This is the first time since I’ve been there, which has been a little over a year, this has happened,” Edgewood Chief of Police Roger Jimenez said.

The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect in the photos, please call 911 immediately.

