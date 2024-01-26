After the recent attempted carjacking and shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Edgwood on Jan. 3, the Edgewood Police Department wants to implement a reverse 911 alert system that would alert neighborhoods if a similar incident occurs.

While the suspect of the shooting, John Fulford, was arrested and put into custody on Jan. 9, residents were on edge awaiting information while Fulford was on the loose. EPD hopes to put a reverse 911 alert system in place which is a public safety communications technology used to alert community members in the event of an emergency.

Edgewood Chief of Police, Roger Jimenez, informed the Edgewood Commission and community about this initiative at the town’s commission meeting on Jan. 16. Jimenez has been in contact with Santa Fe County working on implementing this system, but is still waiting for information to move forward.

“I would like to have it sooner rather than later, we are just waiting to hear back,” Jimenez said. “My understanding is it will only affect the residents near the incident, but I don’t know what the guidelines are.”

Jimenez said it will be a call or text message sent to residents located near the incident so they are aware of what is happening in their area and what safety protocols to follow. This system will most likely be similar to the reverse 911 system Otero County utilizes.

The Otero County’s alert system uses telephone company listings and addresses to call residences in specific areas or countywide, but if residents wish to receive messages by cellular phone, they must register. Other counties use a reverse 911 provider called CodeRED.

Sandoval, Doña Ana and McKinley counties all use CodeRED, a rapid emergency notification system that sends phone calls, text messages and emails. However, residents need to register to receive CodeRED notifications. CodeRED can be used for concerning critical incidents, evacuations, extreme weather, public health and shelter in place emergencies.

EPD hopes to have a system installed by this month or the next so they are prepared if an incident occurs and can prioritize the community’s safety.

“It is for awareness and safety measures for the community,” Jimenez said. “If there is something that’s going on and there’s a suspect at large, we just want to keep the community safe. Maybe have them rerouted if they are in that area or headed that way, also so there is no gridlock and it doesn’t cause any more issues as far as traffic control for officers and first responders.”

Like this: Like Loading...