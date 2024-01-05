In an effort to encourage more women to fight wildfires, Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands – Sandia Ranger District are hosting a Women in Wildfire Camp March 8 – 11, 2024 for women interested in exploring a career in wildland firefighting.

Camp participants will gain a greater understanding of the challenges and responsibilities of wildland firefighting.

Class work will consist of online training, where participants will learn about wildland firefighting strategy and safety.

During field training, participants will explore firefighting as a career in a hands-on way.

Those who participate and finish the training will receive the beginning certifications needed to start a career in wildland firefighting.

Applications will be accepted thru February 1, 2024. For more information and a link to the application visit: Southwest Region – Women in Wildland Fire Camp – Select Program Location: Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands.

For additional questions on the Cibola Women in Wildfire Camp please contact Alexis Santariga at alexis.santariga@usda.gov 505-346-3905, or Luke Holden luke.holden@usda.gov 505-379-9502.

