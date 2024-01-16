The 56th Legislature, Second Session, opens this week. There have been media reports about proposals from the executive and legislative branches. Debates about the budget proposals and agency requests are already in progress in Legislative Finance Committee meetings. At the same time, interest groups such as gun safety groups, education advocates, environmental and economic development and business people are expressing their support and in some cases opposition to bills being proposed.

This is a 30-day session. There will undoubtedly be too many bills introduced for such a brief time period. Hundreds of bills and a budget proposal of over $10 billion are more than anyone can read and digest.

Right alongside the massive budget and hot-button bills are bills that legislators and advocates want passed, some of which impact everyday lives or solve small problems.

I’ve discovered most people don’t know the necessary or best mechanics to get a bill passed. So I asked a few current and past legislators of both parties for their recipes for success. As a caveat, they all said, “Start Early!” For most this meant April or May prior to the next session.

Whether that has happened or not, there are some basics for success – not just for legislators but also for individual advocates or interest groups supporting specific legislation.

Identify the issue. Clearly define why it is important and needs a legislative fix.

Define the fix! It could be as simple as a language change to clarify a regulation, or it could be something bolder. Examples of boldness are the governor’s proposed changes to gun safety and public safety initiatives. Something less media worthy but important is a simple language change to clarify safety standards for licensed home care givers in every community.

One of the most helpful tips one senator offered was to always develop a one-page executive summary. It should contain the bill number, a description of what it does, why it is needed, how it helps constituents and a request for support.

Conversations with legislators should be short and to the point. A summary makes efficient use of everyone’s time.

Identity supporters, including advocates, business groups, individuals, other legislators, and local officials if needed. Ask them to help build support for the bill.

Talk with known or potential opponents. Identify objections. See what changes they would like. Try to minimize the opposition if possible.

Get the bill drafted, secure the best sponsor in each chamber, and file it early if possible.

Work with leadership on appropriate committee referrals. The rule of thumb is that three committee referrals stop a bill in its tracks, especially in a 30-day session.

Keep all the balls in the air and keep talking to legislators, supporters, the executive, and others. This might help eliminate surprises.

Work hard.

Beyond these mechanics, there is the hidden impact of what style you use to persuade legislators, whether they are your colleagues, or your elected representative.

Some of it boils down to simple life lessons.

Keep your eye on the ball. Remember, passing legislation is hard. Passing good legislation is even harder.

Be a good listener. This will help you identify your supporters and your opponents.

“Don’t cut what you can untie” In other words, don’t burn any bridges. Your opponents today might be your supporters tomorrow.

Be a team player.

Don’t worry about the credit. Focus on the results.

If you lose, say thank you to everyone and prepare to try again.

If you win, congratulate your partners, and say thank you to everyone.

And while you are working hard, doing good, don’t forget to have a little fun.

