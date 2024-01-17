Supporting locals is something that New Mexicans love. As many small businesses pop up around the state. There’s always an option to support locals, whether you support your local thrift store, restaurant, or artists, but how many of us stop and support our local authors.

Many authors in the Land of Enchantment may not achieve notoriety, but will cultivate will publish a book most New Mexicans won’t always know about or who wrote it. Moriarty resident since 1944, Sonja Britton is changing that as she just wrote the poetry book, Freedom, and is holding a book signing.

“I hope that they come to know me. Also, I hope that if they have pain or roles, they cannot express reading sometimes. My poetry might help,” said Britton, on why she’s having a book signing.

Britton initially wrote the book for her family so she could leave them something of hers for when she’s gone. She also noticed that folks really started to show interest in her poetry. So with the help of the Moriarty Historical Society & Museum, Britton was able to publish her first poetry book.

“The Moriarty Historical Society came forward and offered to help me publish a book. That’s what helped me go forward with it,” said Britton.

Britton has been writing poetry since she was in high school and the cover of her book also involved some artwork that is very personal to her.

“The cover of the book is actually painting ideas called Freedom. It is a little girl trying to catch a frog and the frog escaped. Okay, freedom also means to me the freedom to arrive at what we will, what comes to us, what’s important to us, we may blind in freedom,” said Britton.

Britton will be holding her book signing on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Moriarty Civic Center. Can’t make the book signing, don’t worry because you can still buy her book on Amazon.

