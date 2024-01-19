Members of the High Desert Amateur Radio Club (HDARC) are conducting a “Ham Radio in the Park” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, at the Town of Edgewood’s Venus Park Pavilion. Past, current, and future ham radio operators are welcome. Come learn a new skill!

Organizers say its a unique opportunity to see what the hobby is all about to include Morse Code, emergency communications, contests, handheld radios, or even contacting someone on the other side of the world. For more information on the club or starting your own station, visit www.nm5hd.org/edgewood or contact Tom Russell at n5atr@arrl.net, or (505) 400-2686.

