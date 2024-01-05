New Mexico Rep. Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park) announced she will introduce a bill in the upcoming 2024 session that will outlaw necrophilia.

While it may seem like a no-brainer to have a law already establishing necrophilia as being illegal on the books, in New Mexico, it isn’t. The state is one of few that doesn’t currently have a way to prosecute desecrating human remains.

“It is absolutely disgusting that this is allowed in our state,” Lord said on her X (formerly Twitter) feed. She said she drafted the bill after she attended a Crimes Against Children symposium.

The bill has already drawn backlash from other legislators, who say Lord should focus on bigger issues facing the state.

