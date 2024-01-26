The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Cedar Crest home under the hoarding, animal cruelty, and elder neglect.

On January 3, detectives initiated the investigation following a welfare check conducted by social workers and a detective. The check revealed conditions for an elderly resident and numerous animals on the property. The investigation was spearheaded by the BCSO’s Special Victims Unit, C.A.S.T, and the Animal Cruelty Task Force.

A search warrant was executed on January 10, and uncovered grave conditions at the residence. The extreme neglect posed significant risks to both the elderly occupant and the animals, with many deceased animals found, pointing to a severe case of animal cruelty. The BCSO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, alongside Bernalillo County Animal Care Services and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, was crucial in ensuring the welfare of the surviving animals and in the condemnation of the property by Bernalillo Planning and Zoning due to its dangerous conditions.

The animals’ remains were so decomposed that determining a cause of death was impossible, making it difficult to prove intent for felony prosecution. This has caused considerable frustration for the department, as these conditions cannot currently be prosecuted as a felony. This investigation is ongoing, and no formal charges have been filed at this time.

Sheriff John Allen has advocated for stricter animal cruelty legislation to better address such cases. The attached video, showing body camera footage, captures the scale of the collaborative efforts and the seriousness of the situation, underscoring our commitment to protect all community members, including animals.

