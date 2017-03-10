WHEN
When the world has turned worse
but will soon be even more so
what is one to think?
When memory and meaning
live only at the Lost and Found
what is one to think?
When the past is no prologue
but the present is an epilogue
what is one to think?
When life is really like
a tale told by an idiot
what is one to think?
When leftovers of a life
litter the landscape
what is one to think?
When thought itself
turns the great sea black
what is one to think?
THE DREAM
In the Picasso lithograph hanging on the wall,
“The Artist and His Model,”
the artist looks at himself
painting the model.
The image is in a mirror.
The picture in my house is on the wall
facing a mirror,
and is reflected in it.
The mirror shows the painter
looking at himself
painting a model
who is also looking at herself.
I look at myself all the time.
Sometimes I look at myself
looking at myself.
Sometimes I dream,
and sometimes I dream
I am dreaming.
I do not need a mirror.
I do not dream
I am painting myself.
I am not a painter.
I am a writer
Writers have different dreams.
BECOMING
Hot becomes cold
Carbon becomes diamonds
Plutonium becomes inert
Mass becomes energy
Clean becomes dirty
Like becomes love becomes like becomes nothing
Life becomes death becomes fertilizer becomes life
Sea becomes vapor becomes cloud becomes rain becomes sea.
Becoming is the only surety
in a world of transformations.
THE BRANCH
A huge and heavy branch hangs
by the slimmest sliver of bark.
The ponderosa pine is vast and ancient,
twisted and tortured by time,
bent by wind, damaged by drought,
outliving lightning strikes, blizzards
and all the other ravages that age inflicts.
Some day when no one is looking or listening
that branch will thunder down,
smashing the frail oak saplings and feeble fence beneath.
Like me,
that huge and heavy branch has history
and could leave a bit of devastation in its wake.
HARD AND NOT
Some things are hard:
lead
diamonds
obsidian
ice
rock
writing a novel.
Some things are not:
snow
skin
tears
smiles
mashed potatoes
writing a poem.
